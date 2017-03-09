Wrestler Brie Bella on Hoping for a ‘Natural’ Childbirth: ‘I Know I Can Stand Pain Because of My Career’

Brie Bella is well-versed when it comes to enduring physical stress on her body, but she understands that carrying a child — and giving birth — are a different story.

“Everyone can tell you what pregnancy feels like, but it will still be new to you,” the WWE Divas Champion tells Fit Pregnancy and Baby for its April cover story. “I’m preparing for a natural birth. I hope I can stick with that, but obviously I’m open to medical help if need be.”

Bella, 33, isn’t worried about being uncomfortable, though — and her reason why makes a lot of sense.

“I know I can stand pain because of my career,” says the Total Divas star, who has retired from the ring for the time being to focus on motherhood. “Childbirth is going to be more painful than wrestling, but I know I will survive.”

Bella and husband Daniel Bryan are expecting a daughter this spring, whom they plan to name Birdy Joe. And the story behind her parents’ choice of moniker is a sweet one.

“Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather — his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me,” she shares. “Birdy is because my husband and his whole family are B’s. And he married me, a B too, so his one request was that our kids have B names.”

Adds Bella, “I didn’t realize how hard it was to find girl B names, but we both came across Birdy and knew that was it!”

The secret to getting pregnant for Bella and Bryan (aside from the obvious)? Stop obsessing over it.

“You spend your adult life trying not to get pregnant, so I thought having it happen would be immediate,” she says. “But for a couple of months I’d be late and think I felt signs and then turn out not to be pregnant.”

“Sure enough, when we took one month off from trying and stopped the ovulation tests, it all worked out,” the mama-to-be adds. “I think my body was telling me, ‘It’s time.’ ”

Aside from her flexible birth plan, Bella is focusing on what comes after — namely, breastfeeding — and willing herself to allow time for herself and Birdy to find a rhythm.

“I’ve talked to friends; they’ve all had issues with their baby not latching on right away,” she explains. “You concentrate so much on the birthing part that sometimes you forget the important parts that come once the baby arrives.”

“I’ll remind myself to be patient,” she continues. “I feel breastfeeding creates a special bond with your baby. The fact that you can feed your child with your body is the most fascinating thing in the world to me.”