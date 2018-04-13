The WWE is known just as much for their outrageously colorful costumes as their epic stunts, but when it came to Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan‘s sleep space for their now-11-month-old daughter Birdie Joe, the new mom wanted to go in an entirely different direction.

“I really wanted a clean boho minimalist feel. I wanted neutral colors and the feeling of Birdie when you walk in,” Bella, 34, tells PEOPLE of her baby girl’s nursery, which was brought to life with the help of Gunn + Swain Interiors, who assisted the couple in redesigning their entire San Diego home.

The Total Bellas star says her daughter has a “very earthy vibe” and is “obsessed with the outdoors,” so the room is a perfect fit. “The nursery is very much Birdie’s personality,” says Bella. “Easy going, lovable and free like a bird. I love spying on her as she’s playing in there.”

Bella tells PEOPLE she “didn’t want anything that wasn’t baby friendly” in the nursery, explaining that “you need to think like a baby” to get the job done successfully.

“One thing I wanted in the nursery was a really comfy rocking chair. A place where I can feed, read books to Bird and just snuggle,” she explains.

Other sweet touches throughout the primarily tan and white space include a Babyletto crib, a rug by Lorena Canals and accessories by Rylee + Cru — plus a few knickknacks to add whimsical pops of color.

“I just love the rainbow shelf above Birdie’s changing table,” raves the mother of one. “Every time I change her and see the rainbow, plants and crystal, it just reminds me of happiness and good energy.”

While Birdie’s two nurseries are very different (“Our Washington one is very mountain cabin girl,” explains Bella), they do have one thing in common: She doesn’t sleep in either of their cribs quite yet.

“Birdie sleeps in the room with me. I love everyone in the room with me.That’s the pack animal in me,” says the proud mom. “We don’t co-sleep because the Frenchies sleep with us, but I’ll put her in a Pack ‘n Play next to me.”

“Every morning at 6 a.m., Birdie wakes us all up and literally starts her day laughing,” Bella continues. “I think she loves seeing us yawn and stretch as she just woke us all out of our slumber.”

Bella says Bryan (whose real name is Bryan Danielson) “doesn’t ever have an opinion about decorating” but his favorite part of the nursery is the adorable lamb and deer dolls.

And their daughter is hitting milestones left and right. Explains her mama, “Birdie is about to walk! She loves to crawl everywhere, push all the furniture around and play outside all day long. She loves to smash all her toys. We call her Birdie ‘The Smasher’ Danielson.”

“She’s literally the happiest baby! She smiles and laughs all day long,” adds Bella. “We are starting to plan her first birthday. Definitely thinking a teepee boho party in her favorite garden outside.”