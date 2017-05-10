Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Daughter Birdie Joe

The newest Diva has made her entrance into the ring (er, world)!
WWE Divas Champion Brie Bella and WWE SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan are first-time parents to a little girl named Birdie Joe Danielson, E! News reports. Born at 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 (over a week late!), she weighed in at 8 lbs., 10 oz., measuring 21 inches long.
Birdie is the first child for Bella, 33, and Bryan (whose real name is Bryan Danielson).
“There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling,” Bella told E! News in a statement. “Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.”
Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.
RELATED VIDEO: Brie Bella Is Pregnant with Her First Child!
The married couple of three years announced their first child on the way in October, telling E! News they were “so excited to be parents.”
“It has always been a dream of mine to become a mother,” said the Total Bellas star, whose twin sister Nikki Bella recently got engaged to John Cena during WrestleMania 33. “Now that it is finally real, it fills me up with so much happiness.”
She added, “I can’t wait to see my husband, Bryan, be a father to our child. I am so excited for this new chapter in our lives.”
Bella and Bryan, 35, revealed the sex of the baby shortly afterward, sharing a photo of the pair holding up tiny pink bottles that Bella captioned, “Couldn’t be happier to bring a little girl into our lives!!!! She’s already stealing her Daddy’s heart!!!”
FROM COINAGE: Your Go-To Guide to Finding the Right Wedding Gift
The couple announced their name choice for their daughter in March, taking to Instagram and YouTube to explain the special meaning behind it.
“Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather — his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me,” explained the then-mom-to-be in her April cover story for Fit Pregnancy and Baby.
“[Birdie] is because my husband and his whole family are B’s. And he married me, a B too, so his one request was that our kids have B names,” she added. “I didn’t realize how hard it was to find girl B names, but we both came across [Birdie] and knew that was it!”
Just came across some of these special pics!! My bestie joining me @katiebeattym even though it was her 10 yr Anniversary!! Risa @ristyle_consulting making me feel so beautiful towards the end of this pregnancy!!! All my amazing friends making Birdie blocks for her playroom!! And @tremaineranch just personalizing everything to make it feel beyond special 😊❤✨ I'm a lucky mama to be!!! @katenelle_photography has pics coming to see the details!!! 🌼
Bella enjoyed a gorgeous outdoor baby shower in March, where guests decorated blocks for Birdie’s playroom and posed with the expectant star for photos.
Whether Bella — who has retired from the ring for the moment to focus on motherhood — went for the epidural isn’t known, but it’s likely the new mom at least tried to give birth without the pain medication.
“I know I can stand pain because of my career,” she told Fit Pregnancy and Baby. “Childbirth is going to be more painful than wrestling, but I know I will survive.”
Total Divas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m., on E! Total Bellas will return for a second season in 2017.