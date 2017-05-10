Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Welcome Daughter Birdie Joe

The newest Diva has made her entrance into the ring (er, world)!

WWE Divas Champion Brie Bella and WWE SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan are first-time parents to a little girl named Birdie Joe Danielson, E! News reports. Born at 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 (over a week late!), she weighed in at 8 lbs., 10 oz., measuring 21 inches long.

Birdie is the first child for Bella, 33, and Bryan (whose real name is Bryan Danielson).

“There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can’t even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling,” Bella told E! News in a statement. “Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.”

So happy my sister is in town!!! Finally!!! A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 8, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

41 weeks!! Enjoying the cool weather today @dbgphx Desert Botanical gardens!! 🌵Hoping all the walking in nature will inspire Birdie to come out 🦋 #41weekspregnant #1weeklate #tryingtobepatient A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 7, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Yes!! We've officially decided on a name…find out the meaning of Birdie Joe Danielson on my YouTube channel, link in bio ✨ A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:17pm PST

The married couple of three years announced their first child on the way in October, telling E! News they were “so excited to be parents.”

“It has always been a dream of mine to become a mother,” said the Total Bellas star, whose twin sister Nikki Bella recently got engaged to John Cena during WrestleMania 33. “Now that it is finally real, it fills me up with so much happiness.”

She added, “I can’t wait to see my husband, Bryan, be a father to our child. I am so excited for this new chapter in our lives.”

Bella and Bryan, 35, revealed the sex of the baby shortly afterward, sharing a photo of the pair holding up tiny pink bottles that Bella captioned, “Couldn’t be happier to bring a little girl into our lives!!!! She’s already stealing her Daddy’s heart!!!”

37 weeks and starting to only fit in my husband's clothes! 🌼 #birdiejoedanielson A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Love sitting here watching Birdie move all around in my belly. It's crazy to see her feet push out or her bum sticking out. Melts my hearts!! ❤😍✨ #babybump #33weekspregnant #alreadyinlove A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

The couple announced their name choice for their daughter in March, taking to Instagram and YouTube to explain the special meaning behind it.

“Joe, her middle name, is after my grandfather — his name was Joseph, and he meant the world to me,” explained the then-mom-to-be in her April cover story for Fit Pregnancy and Baby.

“[Birdie] is because my husband and his whole family are B’s. And he married me, a B too, so his one request was that our kids have B names,” she added. “I didn’t realize how hard it was to find girl B names, but we both came across [Birdie] and knew that was it!”

HUGE thanks to @tremaineranch for putting on the most stunning baby shower ever!!!! Words can't describe how beautiful it was….can't wait to share the pics!!! 🦋 A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Bella enjoyed a gorgeous outdoor baby shower in March, where guests decorated blocks for Birdie’s playroom and posed with the expectant star for photos.

Whether Bella — who has retired from the ring for the moment to focus on motherhood — went for the epidural isn’t known, but it’s likely the new mom at least tried to give birth without the pain medication.

“I know I can stand pain because of my career,” she told Fit Pregnancy and Baby. “Childbirth is going to be more painful than wrestling, but I know I will survive.”

Total Divas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m., on E! Total Bellas will return for a second season in 2017.