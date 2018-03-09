Congratulations are in order for Bridget Regan!

The Last Ship and Jane the Virgin star and husband Eamon O’Sullivan welcomed a son named Bernard “Barney” Moon O’Sullivan on Wednesday, Feb. 28, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Barney was born in Los Angeles at 8:45 p.m., measuring 21 inches long and weighing 8 lbs., 8 oz. His name is familial, in honor of O’Sullivan’s dad, while “Moon” is Regan’s father’s nickname.

This is the 36-year-old’s second child with O’Sullivan. The couple are also parents to a 7-year-old daughter named Frankie Jean.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled and in love with our sweet little Barney Moon,” the family say in a statement to PEOPLE.

Regan — also known for her reoccurring roles on series like Grey’s Anatomy, White Collar and Agent Carter — announced her pregnancy on social media in November, writing, “A bit of news,” as she cradled her baby bump.

The actress shared a few more snaps from her pregnancy following the initial reveal, and even one of her chowing down on a large spread during the final week.

“39 weeks pregnant and over ordering @sqirlla,” she captioned the hilarious moment. “@prosciuttosnacks you are a wizard.”

And although she has a busy TV career and parenting to balance, the new mother of two has likely got it under control.

“I’m fortunate that I get to do what I love and love what I do, and when I’m not working, I do feel like there’s something missing,” Regan told Entertainment Tonight in October.

“It feels like as you get older and as, personally, I develop and change, it’s exciting to see what the roles offer you differently, [and especially] after I became a mother, how that changes my approach to the work,” she added.