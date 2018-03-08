Born to be wild!

Six star Brianne Davis and husband Mark Gantt, who are expecting their first child together, were the guests of honor Saturday at a coed baby shower at a family friend’s home in Los Angeles.

Attended by about 40 guests — including celebrity pals Jana Kramer, SWAT actress Bre Blair and Davis’ Six costar Nadine Velazquez — the bash was themed after woodland animals, featuring decor and refreshments inspired by an adorable variety of critters.

“My Husband, Mark Gantt, and I wanted a woodland-animal theme since that’s the theme for his room,” David, 35, tells PEOPLE of her baby boy on the way. “We both adore animals and want our son to be surrounded by other forms of life on this planet.”

Mark Gantt and Brianne Davis Kamil Galimski

Brianne Davis' baby shower Kamil Galimski

Brianne Davis' baby shower Kamil Galimski

Brianne Davis' baby shower Kamil Galimski

Guests dug into some of Davis’ favorite foods: Mexican-inspired fare like chicken and beef tacos, burritos and chips and guacamole. They also sampled a variety of sweets — including multiple cakes and a dessert table courtesy of Polkatots Cupcakes.

And while there were no shower games, there was one very meaningful group activity that gave the mom-to-be something special to take with her on delivery day.

“My favorite part of the coed shower was having 40 of our closest friends and family share their blessing for our son’s future,” says Davis. “Each person brought a bead and shared their hopes and dreams for both our son and our new journey together. The beads will be strung together into a necklace and I’ll wear it in the delivery room.”

Brianne Davis' baby shower Kamil Galimski

Brianne Davis' baby shower Kamil Galimski

Brianne Davis' baby shower Kamil Galimski

Photographer, actor and director Gantt and Davis sent each guest home with a unique favor: a packet of wildflower seeds for them to plant at their homes.

And the couple can’t wait to meet their new addition. “As a mom, I’m most looking forward to raising a kind and sweet boy who is not afraid to fail and to be his own person,” Davis shares with PEOPLE.

She adds, “And seeing my husband being the great father I knew he would always be. He was made to be a father.”