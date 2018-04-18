Brianne Davis Welcomes Son Davis Nolan: 'He's Already Showing His Personality'

Brianne Davis is a mom!

The Six star, 35, and her husband Mark Gantt welcomed their first child, son Davis Nolan, on Monday, April 16, at 8:21 a.m., in Pasadena, California, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The baby boy weighed 6 lbs., 7 oz., upon his arrival, measuring 19¾ inches long.

“We are so in love with this little man. He’s already showing us his personality and teaching us lessons … and it’s only been 24 hours. We are so blessed and grateful for him,” Davis tells PEOPLE.

The meaning of their little one’s moniker is especially significant, as Davis Nolan will carry on the legacy of both his father and mother.

“We chose it because it represents both of our names and families. Davis means ‘beloved’ and Nolan means ‘champion,’ ” Davis explains.

Davis confirmed her pregnancy news to PEOPLE exclusively in January, sharing a gorgeous set of maternity photos taken by Gantt.

On the day she gave birth, the actress and director reflected on her last day of pregnancy with a sweet photo of her baby bump that she shared on Instagram.

“My days of a #pregnant woman are coming to an end soon … enjoying the last days. Thank you #god for this blessings. My husband @markgantt and I are stepping into our new roles with grace and reality,” she wrote.

In March, the couple celebrated the impending arrival of their first child with a co-ed baby shower themed after woodland animals and featuring a variety of adorable critters.

“Mark and I wanted a woodland-animal theme since that’s the theme for his room. We both adore animals and want our son to be surrounded by other forms of life on this planet,” Davis told PEOPLE.

“As a mom, I’m most looking forward to raising a kind and sweet boy who is not afraid to fail and to be his own person,” she added at the time. “And seeing my husband being the great father I knew he would always be. He was made to be a father.”