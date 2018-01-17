Brianne Davis is going to be a mom!

The star of the History Channel series Six is pregnant with her first child, a baby boy due in April, she confirms to PEOPLE exclusively, sharing a set of maternity photos taken by husband Mark Gantt.

“Being pregnant is one of the best feelings in the world,” Davis tells PEOPLE. “As I’m sure many mothers before me can attest, there is nothing like it.”

She explains, “To have this unique individual growing inside of you, and experiencing every little kick and movement … well, it expands my heart with a love that’s difficult to describe.”

Brianne Davis Mark Gantt

The spouses met in an acting class in 2005, tying the knot in January 2015 (on their 10-year dating anniversary) — and they can’t wait to teach their son on the way some valuable life lessons about the importance of being sensitive to the world around him.

“We are most excited about raising a boy who is not afraid to be vulnerable, who is kind, independent and respectful,” says Davis, who has also appeared in films like Prom Night, American Virgin and Jarhead.

“A boy who becomes a man and treats women as equals,” adds the 35-year-old expectant star.

Brianne Davis Mark Gantt

Gantt — a photographer, actor and director — previously opened up to VoyageLA about the potential of expanding his family with Davis.

“We have already produced three projects together and yes, we’re trying to produce a little one of our own in the near future as well,” said the dad-to-be, 49, of his wife in 2016. “That will be a BIG change!”