Brianna Brown is pregnant!

The Dynasty star and husband Richie Keen are expecting a baby boy, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple’s son is due in early July.

Brown, 38, and Keen were married in May 2017 near Santa Barbara, California. Their bundle of joy on the way will be their first child.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Brianna Brown Richie Keen

Brianna Brown Richie Keen

RELATED: Baby Boy on the Way for Ashley Jones

Also known for her role as Lisa Niles on General Hospital and Taylor Stappord on Devious Maids, Brown shared a pair of gorgeous maternity snaps taken by Keen, plus two photos from their wedding day.

“Two months ago it became official,” she captioned a sweet post-ceremony shot in July.

Brianna Brown and Richie Keen Linda Chaya

Brianna Brown and Richie Keen Linda Chaya

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Veteran television actress Brown — who portrays Claudia Blaisdel on Dynasty — has also appeared on NCIS: New Orleans, The Mentalist, Revenge and Graceland.

Keen is a director whose projects include Fist Fight starring Charlie Day and Ice Cube, The Mick and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He is set to work next on an Imagine Agents comic adaptation.