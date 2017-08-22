Brian Austin Green Reveals He and Megan Fox Are Considering Having a 4th Child After Reconciling

Brian Austin Green has revealed that he and wife Megan Fox are considering having a fourth child together – two years after filing for divorce then saving their marriage.

The 44-year-old actor appeared on Facebook Live with Hollywood Pipeline‘s Dax Holt on Monday, where he was asked about having more kids with Fox.

“I have four boys now, a fifth is a basketball team,” he joked. “So that would be kind of awesome.”

Green and Fox, 31, are parents of three — Noah Shannon, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 3, and Journey River, 1 — while Green also has a son, 15-year-old Kassius, from a previous relationship.

It’s that tribe of boys that has Green hoping for daddy’s little girl. “I want a girl,” Green said. “I really want a girl.”

That doesn’t mean that Green going for another one just yet. “I’m worried that if I try I’ll just get another boy,” he said. “Not just because I love my boys, but I’ll have another boy and I don’t know if I’m ready for five.”

It’s been a bumpy road for Green and Fox, who have been open about their relationship ups and downs. Fox filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The two then announced that they were having a third child together — and reconciled the following year.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up about their marriage in May, saying their secret to keeping the relationship going is to not give up.

“I don’t know what the secret is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other,” he said. “I’ve dated people before and you kind of get to that point where you go, ‘You know what, I don’t feel the same way,’ and I’ve never reached that with her.”

He added: “I mean we fight, we disagree on things. But I don’t want to go anywhere and she doesn’t, you know? So we stick it out.”

Meanwhile, Fox seems to be on board with expanding her tribe with Green — posting a throwback photo of Green to Instagram, naming him her “Man Crush Monday.”

“Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs,” Fox wrote — hashtagging th pic, “#mcm#colonymission.”