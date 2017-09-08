Brian Austin Green has a message for anyone who has a problem with his son Noah Shannon wearing dresses: “I don’t care.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum spoke out in a series of candid interviews with Hollywood Pipeline’s Straight from the Source in August,

Noah — one of four of Green’s sons, three of whom he shares with wife Megan Fox — has often been seen on his dad’s Instagram account, smiling while wearing a dress or a wig.

“Does it affect you guys if you see people talking crap on it?” host Dax Holt wondered in a video posted Thursday.

Green didn’t skip a beat. “My son, he’s 4,” he explained. “I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it then he wears it.”

“And it’s dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever,” Green continued. “It’s his life, they’re not my clothes. … I feel like at 4 at 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him.”

Crazy how good looking he is A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@arent_you_that_guy) on Nov 16, 2016 at 8:03pm PST

In a Facebook Live video with Holt in August, Green spoke about wanting to have more children with Fox, 33. “I have four boys now, a fifth is a basketball team,” he joked. “So that would be kind of awesome.”

The couple — who filed for divorce in 2015 after five years of marriage, but reconciled the following year — share Noah with brothers Bodhi Ransom, 3, and Journey River, 1. Green also has a son, 15-year-old Kassius, from a previous relationship.

It’s that tribe of boys that has Green hoping for daddy’s little girl. “I want a girl,” Green said. “I really want a girl.”

That doesn’t mean that Green going for another one just yet. “I’m worried that if I try I’ll just get another boy,” he said. “Not just because I love my boys, but I’ll have another boy and I don’t know if I’m ready for five.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

He may have to wait though, considering Fox isn’t necessarily on board.

“I’m not [pining for a girl],” the actress told Extra on Tuesday. “I know Brian would like a girl, but they seem much more challenging if I’m any indication.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs’ Life At Home with Six Kids: ‘I’m the Luckiest Man in the World’

If past behavior is any indication, that should mean the end of Green’s hope for daddy’s little girl. He told Holt Thursday that he lets Fox usually make the calls in their marriage, even once dying his eye lashes on her encouragement.

“I had my eye lashes dyed because Megan thought it would look good,” he recalled. “And then I was like, ‘Well it kind of looks like eyeliner,’ but I couldn’t do anything about it because they were dyed.”

“When you’re with Megan, you just go along with it,” Green added. “It’s why I’ve been married — everyone’s like, ‘How do you do it?’ That’s how. Happy wife, happy life.”