Para Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby Says Daughter Lilah, 20 Months, Is 'Crazy' Like Her

Brenna Huckaby‘s baby girl is one active 20-month-old.

The world-champion para snowboarder tells PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real that while her daughter Lilah “looks exactly like” Huckaby’s partner Tristan, her personality is all her mama.

“I think she acts exactly like me,” says the 22-year-old athlete. “She takes her clothes off, runs around the house, she climbs on everything. She’s crazy, like me.”

Huckaby reveals that she doesn’t consider herself a strict parent, but that her daughter’s safety always comes first.

“We’re both pretty on top of it if it’s a safety concern, but I think we’re pretty lax parents,” she says of herself and Tristan.

While the mother of one can’t pin down just one specific parenting moment she’s most proud of, she says the greatest experience with Lilah has been “just watching her grow.”

“From [when] she was a slug when she came out to running around and pointing at things, it’s just crazy,” says Huckaby. “It’s so great to watch, and I love it. It’s exciting and joyful, and I guess you could say proud. I just love it!”