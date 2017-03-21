NOM DURING-AND-AFTER WEAR

Rennie Dyball, Senior News Editor: Nom Maternity makes beautiful ruched tops (flattery will get you everywhere) that fit just right both during and after pregnancy. Their snap styles specifically — dresses, tops and tanks — don't scream "nursing wear!" but provide easy access to feed or pump.

