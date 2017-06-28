Babies

The Celeb Guide to … Taking a Beautiful Breastfeeding Photo

See the famous mamas who’ve proudly fed their little ones straight from the tap – and posted the proof

By @misskph

Updated

More

1 of 18

Jenna Jameson/Instagram

NEVER STOP SMIZING

Jenna Jameson keeps her sultry expression front and center as her newborn baby, daughter Batel Lu, drinks up.

2 of 18

Pink/Instagram

MAKE IT SUPER CANDID

In an impromptu snapshot with napping daughter Willow, Pink holds onto her son Jameson as she breastfeeds him on the family's couch.

3 of 18

Molly Sims/Instagram

GO MAKEUP-FREE

A bare-faced Molly Sims ditched makeup for an impromptu photo shoot with her hungry baby boy, Grey Douglas. The model accompanied the breastfeeding selfie with a message for all moms: "BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!" 

4 of 18

Instagram

ADD A MESSAGE

Alanis Morissette kills two birds with one stone in her pic, promoting breastfeeding (that's daughter Onyx) and voting. 

5 of 18

Source: Olivia Wilde Instagram

CRACK FANS UP WITH THE CAPTION 

"My drinking buddy," Wilde joked along with her photo of newborn daughter Daisy downing milk. 

6 of 18

Source: Audrina Patridge/Instagram

KEEP IT CASUAL

"@caseyloza always capturing me in moments #momonthego," Audrina Patridge, with infant daughter Kirra, wrote of the candid snap her sister shot

7 of 18

Source: Liv Tyler/Instagram

USE SOFT LIGHTING

"Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl," Liv Tyler wrote next to this sweet shot with daughter Lula Rose, born July 8. "So grateful for this precious gift."

8 of 18

Source: Thandie Newton/Instagram

DON'T BE SHY

"This is what my body is made for," Thandie Newton captioned a selfie with her 2-year-old son Booker Jombe. "And the rest is my choice. #Freedom"

9 of 18

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani

CHOOSE SOME PRETTY SCENERY

For Gwen Stefani and youngest son Apollo, that meant in front of a mountain in Switzerland. Top that!

10 of 18

Nick Holliday

SHOW SUPPORT FOR ALL MOTHERS

Model and mama of two Tess Holliday has long been a proponent of the #normalizebreastfeeding movement. "Don't let anyone make you feel bad about feeding your child, wherever that may be," her fiancé Nick wrote next to a black-and-white snap of their son Bowie breastfeeding three weeks after he was born. "And for the women out there who can't breastfeed, don't let anyone make you feel bad about that either." All that's missing is the 'praise hands' emoji.

11 of 18

 

BE READY ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to go extra-glam while letting daughter Luna lunch. The model fed her daughter in Fergie's new "M.I.L.F.$." video, a moment she called "beautiful. I was [like], '[Luna's] here, and it's 'MILF Money' – I would love to capture this moment with her.' They were so accommodating of a newborn baby. It was like 10 minutes, but it went by so fast, I loved it."

12 of 18

Source Instagram

SERIOUSLY, ANYWHERE

"This #breastfeeding stuff is no joke," Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss captioned a shot of herself with son Ace, mid-shampoo. "He doesn’t care that I have a head full of shampoo. He wants to eat now!"

13 of 18

Source: Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

ADD A LITTLE HONESTY …

"It was challenging for me at the start, but I am loving every step of this journey," model Karoléna Kurkové wrote alongside a snap of son Noah. "I celebrate the women who have made this beautiful commitment!! It's not an easy process, but I encourage you to not give up!"

14 of 18

Source Instagram

… AND A LITTLE HUMOR

Missing out on some fun for a feeding? Try and see the lighter side. "#notgoldenglobes mykidsuckinonagoldenglobetho," Brooklyn Decker joked in her January shot with son Hank.

15 of 18

Courtesy Terri Seymour

PEPPER IN A LITTLE #REALTALK

"I'm not going to lie, for the first time in my life I have boobs, and I love it," Terri Seymour wrote in her PEOPLE blog about nursing daughter Coco.

16 of 18

Source: Jamie King/Instagram

INCLUDE PUPPIES FOR CUTENESS

Not that Jaime King and her son James aren't already adorable.

17 of 18

Courtesy Jesse James Decker

REMIND PEOPLE IT'S NATURAL

"In photos of me nursing, there's probably less cleavage than what I've shown on the red carpet," Jessie James Decker, here with son Eric Jr., has said. "Sharing breastfeeding photos online is a good example for other women who want to nurse. Nursing is hard. It doesn't always come easy and we need to support each other."

18 of 18

Source: Doutzen Kroes/Instagram

KEEP IT SIMPLE

As with model Doutzen Kroes' dreamy pic of daughter Myllena, a caption is hardly needed.

See Also

More

More