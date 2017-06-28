Model and mama of two Tess Holliday has long been a proponent of the #normalizebreastfeeding movement. "Don't let anyone make you feel bad about feeding your child, wherever that may be," her fiancé Nick wrote next to a black-and-white snap of their son Bowie breastfeeding three weeks after he was born. "And for the women out there who can't breastfeed, don't let anyone make you feel bad about that either." All that's missing is the 'praise hands' emoji.