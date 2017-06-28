Zooey & Kate, Cameron & Snoop and More Stars Who Went to School Together
Updated
1 of 18
NEVER STOP SMIZING
Jenna Jameson keeps her sultry expression front and center as her newborn baby, daughter Batel Lu, drinks up.
2 of 18
MAKE IT SUPER CANDID
In an impromptu snapshot with napping daughter Willow, Pink holds onto her son Jameson as she breastfeeds him on the family's couch.
3 of 18
GO MAKEUP-FREE
A bare-faced Molly Sims ditched makeup for an impromptu photo shoot with her hungry baby boy, Grey Douglas. The model accompanied the breastfeeding selfie with a message for all moms: "BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!"
4 of 18
ADD A MESSAGE
Alanis Morissette kills two birds with one stone in her pic, promoting breastfeeding (that's daughter Onyx) and voting.
5 of 18
CRACK FANS UP WITH THE CAPTION
"My drinking buddy," Wilde joked along with her photo of newborn daughter Daisy downing milk.
6 of 18
KEEP IT CASUAL
"@caseyloza always capturing me in moments #momonthego," Audrina Patridge, with infant daughter Kirra, wrote of the candid snap her sister shot.
7 of 18
USE SOFT LIGHTING
"Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl," Liv Tyler wrote next to this sweet shot with daughter Lula Rose, born July 8. "So grateful for this precious gift."
8 of 18
DON'T BE SHY
"This is what my body is made for," Thandie Newton captioned a selfie with her 2-year-old son Booker Jombe. "And the rest is my choice. #Freedom"
9 of 18
CHOOSE SOME PRETTY SCENERY
For Gwen Stefani and youngest son Apollo, that meant in front of a mountain in Switzerland. Top that!
10 of 18
SHOW SUPPORT FOR ALL MOTHERS
Model and mama of two Tess Holliday has long been a proponent of the #normalizebreastfeeding movement. "Don't let anyone make you feel bad about feeding your child, wherever that may be," her fiancé Nick wrote next to a black-and-white snap of their son Bowie breastfeeding three weeks after he was born. "And for the women out there who can't breastfeed, don't let anyone make you feel bad about that either." All that's missing is the 'praise hands' emoji.
11 of 18
BE READY ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to go extra-glam while letting daughter Luna lunch. The model fed her daughter in Fergie's new "M.I.L.F.$." video, a moment she called "beautiful. I was [like], '[Luna's] here, and it's 'MILF Money' – I would love to capture this moment with her.' They were so accommodating of a newborn baby. It was like 10 minutes, but it went by so fast, I loved it."
12 of 18
SERIOUSLY, ANYWHERE
"This #breastfeeding stuff is no joke," Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss captioned a shot of herself with son Ace, mid-shampoo. "He doesn’t care that I have a head full of shampoo. He wants to eat now!"
13 of 18
ADD A LITTLE HONESTY …
"It was challenging for me at the start, but I am loving every step of this journey," model Karoléna Kurkové wrote alongside a snap of son Noah. "I celebrate the women who have made this beautiful commitment!! It's not an easy process, but I encourage you to not give up!"
14 of 18
… AND A LITTLE HUMOR
Missing out on some fun for a feeding? Try and see the lighter side. "#notgoldenglobes mykidsuckinonagoldenglobetho," Brooklyn Decker joked in her January shot with son Hank.
15 of 18
PEPPER IN A LITTLE #REALTALK
"I'm not going to lie, for the first time in my life I have boobs, and I love it," Terri Seymour wrote in her PEOPLE blog about nursing daughter Coco.
16 of 18
INCLUDE PUPPIES FOR CUTENESS
Not that Jaime King and her son James aren't already adorable.
17 of 18
REMIND PEOPLE IT'S NATURAL
"In photos of me nursing, there's probably less cleavage than what I've shown on the red carpet," Jessie James Decker, here with son Eric Jr., has said. "Sharing breastfeeding photos online is a good example for other women who want to nurse. Nursing is hard. It doesn't always come easy and we need to support each other."
18 of 18
KEEP IT SIMPLE
As with model Doutzen Kroes' dreamy pic of daughter Myllena, a caption is hardly needed.
