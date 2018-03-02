Baby’s first concert!

After welcoming his first child with wife Amber in November of last year, country rocker Brantley Gilbert decided it was finally time to bring his 3½-month-old son Barrett onstage.

“Tonight being my first show in Georgia as a dad, I want y’all to meet somebody,” the “Kind of Crazy” singer said in a video posted on Thursday, as his wife carried Barrett — who was wearing an adorable pair of orange noise-canceling headphones — onstage amid thunderous applause.

“Ladies and gentlemen this is Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert,” the proud papa said.

Hilariously giving his son a chance to address the crowd, Gilbert held out a microphone towards his child, but unfortunately little Barrett didn’t have much to say.

Shrugging it off the 32-year-old added, “I just wanted y’all to meet my son. And my beautiful wife Amber.”

Expressing his deeply felt joy, Gilbert captioned the sweet video, “Getting to share my work with my love @ambercochrangilbert and my boy…. #blessed.”

“Honestly, I’m just speechless,” Gilbert told PEOPLE at the time. “Watching the delivery, I don’t even know what to say. Amber and I are just so thankful and blessed to have this beautiful little boy.”

The Gilbert family Lyn Sengupta

Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert Lyn Sengupta

Gilbert and his wife revealed they were expecting their first child in May 2017, explaining that it was “an answer to a prayer” after trying to conceive for almost two years following their June 2015 wedding.

“We’d been to see a fertility specialist, and two different folks that told me it would be close to a miracle if it happened without IVF,” Gilbert said at the time. “I’m not much of a quitter, but I was really, really frustrated.”

But that February, after his wife handed him a box filled with three pregnancy tests “and all of them were positive,” Gilbert said he “was literally in shock.”

“I think I stared at it for at least two minutes without saying anything,” he added. “We’d been told it was just not in the cards, and I’m staring at this answer to many, many, many prayers.”

Brantley and Amber Gilbert LYN SENGUPTA

The new dad is extremely grateful for the couple’s new addition, telling PEOPLE in June how much the support of their loved ones has meant to them along their journey.

“It feels like Amber and I have been trying to have a baby, and now that it’s happening, the world is as happy as we were,” Gilbert explained. “People saw what we were going through, and so many people have these problems, so we’re all in it together.”