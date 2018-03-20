Brandy Wasn't in Attendance at Brother Ray J's Baby Shower Due to Fight with His Wife: Report

There’s a bit of tension in the Norwood family.

Over the weekend, Ray J and wife Princess Love celebrated their daughter on the way with a sweet ice cream-themed baby shower. But two would-be guests were notably not present in the photos posted to the parents-to-be’s Instagram accounts: Ray J’s sister Brandy and mom Sonja Norwood.

The women’s absence was due to a tiff with Princess, TMZ reports. Sources told the outlet that while they attended a bash for the couple on Friday to reveal the sex of their baby, they skipped out on the shower due to tweets made by Princess that seemed to reference cheating on Ray J’s part.

TMZ reports that Princess told Brandy, 39, and Sonja to stay out of it the day before the shower, prompting them to decide not to attend the event.

Brandy, Princess Love and Ray J Earl Gibson III/WireImage; Jesse Grant/Getty

Ray J, 37, first announced he and his wife — who wed in August 2016 after a somewhat tumultuous courtship — were expecting in November, during an appearance on The Real.

“Love is on my mind. Love is in my heart. Princess and I are expecting,” said the singer.

Shortly after the announcement, his wife shared the first photo of her baby bump on social media.

Ray J and Princess Love's baby shower Princess Love/Instagram

Ray J and Princess Love's baby shower Princess Love/Instagram

The same month he tied the knot with Princess, Ray J admitted he’s always been “a little bitty cheater” in the past, but is now “ready for the next chapter in life.”

“There were so many people pulling us,” he told PEOPLE exclusively. “Now I don’t really think about sex and groupies. I used to turn up all day and love it and own it.”