Brandon Heath has a busy few months ahead of him!

The Christian singer-songwriter has a new album out next month and is expecting a daughter in December, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The baby girl will be the first child for Heath and his wife Siebe, who wed in 2014.

“I can’t wait to be a daddy!” Heath — who named his upcoming record, Faith Hope Love Repeat, after the title track he wrote for his daughter — tells PEOPLE, sharing a heartwarming video of himself unwrapping a gift to reveal the sex of the little one on the way.

“Siebe is just beautiful. She glows. I know she’s going to be such a great mom,” adds the “Love Never Fails” singer, 39. “We are working on getting everything ready and just painted the nursery this weekend.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Experiencing Her First Pregnancy



In the reveal clip shared with PEOPLE, which the couple recorded on June 26, the musician receives a wrapped gift from Siebe, who is also working the camera. “Is this what I think it is?” asks Heath. “I don’t think I wanna know yet!”

But he digs in anyway after his wife points out, “I can’t know and you not know, just open it” — so he does, to reveal a hot pink onesie.

“It’s a girl. It’s a giiiiirl!” the proud dad-to-be sings excitedly, holding up the outfit and dancing around with it before hugging his wife with a resounding, “Yay!”

RELATED: Inside Carrie Underwood’s Dream Wedding

Heath — a Nashville, Tennessee, native — has won an Emmy and eight GMA Dove awards, as well as earned five Grammy nominations and one American Music Award nomination.

Notably, Heath is the first musical artist in history to create and simultaneously release American Sign Language videos for each of his songs, having been inspired by a young fan who is deaf.

Heath has been playing his latest single “Whole Heart” for audiences during a variety of concert stops over the summer, and will continue his tour through the fall.

Faith Hope Love Repeat, out Oct. 20, is available for purchase beginning Friday.