Bradley Cooper‘s bundle of Joy has arrived!

The Oscar-nominated actor and his girlfriend of two years Irina Shayk welcomed their first child two weeks ago, a source tells PEOPLE.

The baby — a girl! — is the first child for the Russian supermodel, 31, and the Silver Linings Playbook star, 42, who have been dating since spring 2015.

The couple’s daughter was born on Tuesday, March 21 and is named Lea Dr Seine Shayk Cooper, Entertainment Tonight reports, citing a birth certificate they’ve obtained.

A source confirmed the pair’s baby news to PEOPLE in November shortly after Shayk’s appearance on the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

In February, the model’s baby bump was clearly visible under an all-black ensemble during a trip to Disneyland, where she sported a Minnie Mouse-ears headband and enjoyed a meet-and-great with Pluto.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

And although Cooper wasn’t in attendance for that particular day of magic, a source told PEOPLE in December that he seemed “more protective” of his girlfriend in her pregnancy.

RELATED VIDEO: Mini Cooper! Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Expecting First Child

“He has been spotted dropping her off at the airport with kisses as she is about to take off for another job,” the source explained. “They are just a very sweet couple.”

When ur stuffing ur face and Pluto comes by 🙄😂 A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

FROM COINAGE: Could You Afford to Go to the Oscars?

It’s likely that the Los Angeles digs the duo plan to raise their baby in has undergone quite the change since December, when a source told PEOPLE it wasn’t exactly baby-proof.

“It seems L.A. is now their home base,” the source said at the time. “When they are together in L.A., they are very low-key and mostly hang out at home.”

Shayk, who is active on Instagram, has stayed quiet about the baby’s birth over the past two weeks, instead focusing her social media posts on her friends and editorial work she has done.

Reps for Shayk and Cooper did not respond to requests for comment.