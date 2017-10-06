Baby on board!

Actor Boyd Holbrook – best known as DEA agent Steve Murphy on Netflix series Narcos – is expecting a baby with girlfriend Tatiana Pajkovic.

The pair was spotted out and about in Los Angeles recently, with Pajkovic sporting an obvious baby bump.

Pajkovic is a Danish actress who last appeared in 2015 film The Transporter Refueled, while Holbrook has also starred in Logan and will appear in the 2018 reboot of The Predator.

#denmarkgirl forever and ever. A post shared by Robert Holbrook (@robertboydholbrook) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Loving life upstate.) A post shared by Robert Holbrook (@robertboydholbrook) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

Though it’s unclear how long Holbrook and Pajkovic have been together, the actor was previously engaged to Elizabeth Olsen. The couple split in fall 2014 after three years together.