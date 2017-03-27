A Look Back at Val Kilmer and Cate Blanchett's 2003 Film The Missing Amid His Twitter Profession of Love
Baby on Board! 12 Boy Band Members Who Are Reporting for Daddy Duty
We’re melting over these singers and their kids
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
LIAM PAYNE
The One Direction member and his girlfriend, Cheryl, welcomed their first child together — a son — on March 25. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far," he captioned a photo of himself holding the newborn.
LOUIS TOMLINSON
Louis Tomlinson became the first dad of his One Direction band mates, welcoming his son — Freddie Reign — with Briana Jungwirth on Jan. 21, 2016. "It's affected how I am as a person a little bit," Tomlinson said of fatherhood in an interview with SiriusXM. "I'd like to say it's made me a bit more mature — I don't know if that’s actually true."
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
"Here's what I'll say — all I know is I don't know what the hell I did before," the 'NSYNC member said of raising 1-year-old son Silas with wife Jessica Biel. "It's an extremely humbling experience, and I've never had more poop on my person!"
NICK CARTER
The Backstreet Boys member feeds his now-11-month-old son, Odin Reign, whom he welcomed with wife Lauren Kitt.
HOWIE DOROUGH
Dorough and his wife, Leigh Boniello, are parents to two sons — 7-year-old James and 4-year-old Holden, pictured here.
NICK LACHEY
Lachey knows fatherhood all too well — the 98 Degrees frontman is dad to three kids with wife Vanessa: 4-year-old son Camden, 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn and 2-month-old son Phoenix. "[My wife Vanessa] and I always, in the back of our minds, wanted three kids. So here we are at three, and it’s awesome," Lachey told PEOPLE.
JEFF TIMMONS
The 98 Degrees member is father to three kids — teens Alyssa and son Jeffrey with ex-wife Trisha Sperry, and daughter Aria with current wife Amanda.
JOEY FATONE
Pictured here with 16-year-old daughter Briahna, the 'NSYNC member, who is also dad to 7-year-old Kloey with wife Kelly, takes in a concert. "It was like starting over again," Fatone said of waiting a few years to have a second child. "Diapers, midnight feedings, all that. We hadn't done it in nine years."
KEVIN RICHARDSON
Dad of the year! The Backstreet Boys member takes his 9-year-old son Mason to the premiere of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Richardson and wife Kristin also share a second child together, 3-year-old son Maxwell.
DREW LACHEY
The 98 Degrees member and wife Lea are parents to two kids — 6-year-old son Hudson and 11-year-old Isabella.
BRIAN LITTRELL
A member of the Backstreet Boys, Littrell has one son — 14-year-old Baylee, with wife Leighanne — who appeared in the Broadway show Disaster!.
AJ MCLEAN
McLean is a dad again! The Backstreet Boy and his wife Rochelle recently welcomed their second daughter, Lyric, who joins older sister Ava, 4. "I was told by someone very dear to me that having a child will change you forever, and that was beyond true with Ava," McLean told PEOPLE exclusively. "We decided to try one more time because even though Ava is so independent, the idea of having a sister or brother for her became more and more important to us."
