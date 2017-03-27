Baby on Board! 12 Boy Band Members Who Are Reporting for Daddy Duty

AJ MCLEAN

McLean is a dad again! The Backstreet Boy and his wife Rochelle recently welcomed their second daughter, Lyric, who joins older sister Ava, 4. "I was told by someone very dear to me that having a child will change you forever, and that was beyond true with Ava," McLean told PEOPLE exclusively. "We decided to try one more time because even though Ava is so independent, the idea of having a sister or brother for her became more and more important to us."