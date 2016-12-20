Boomer the Ring Bearer! See Michael Phelps’ Son Pose with His Parents on Their Wedding Day

Here comes the bride — and her son!

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps — who tied the knot in June and then again in late October during a larger event in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico — have generously shared photos and details from their big day.

And the newlyweds are also giving the public a glimpse at their most important guest: son Boomer Robert, now 7 months, who served as ring bearer during his parents’ nuptials.

“We put [the ring] in one of those little net bags that you have for fine jewelry,” Johnson told Brides magazine. “We got one that matches his [Burberry] outfit, and we put that around his wrist, and he was carried down the aisle by [friend and gold medal swimmer] Allison [Schmitt], our roommate.”

Added the former Miss California, 31, “I think he kind of sucked on the bag a little bit while he was standing up there!”

My best friend…. I love you!! A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:07am PDT

Our lil dude is growing up too quick 😟@m_phelps00 A photo posted by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Dec 1, 2016 at 10:25pm PST

“Boomer is truly — for me, he’s taught me a lot about patience,” Phelps, 31, added in the Brides interview.

“And he’s so content now. For things where he used to be fussy, now he’ll sit with me on the couch and not be fussy. He’s developing his own personality.”

What an amazing video and a little teaser from our wedding!!! Thanks @taylorchien …. just speechless… thanks dude! A video posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Dec 18, 2016 at 2:48pm PST

Since the wedding, it’s business as usual for the family of three, who are using some of their time together to get swimming lessons under way for their son.

“The earlier the better for swim lessons,” the 18-time gold-medal-winning retired Olympic swimmer advised in a Facebook Live video he shared earlier this month, showing Boomer learning how to swim underwater.

“6 months [old] is probably the minimum,” he added. “Any time you can get them in the water for water safety, the earlier the better.”