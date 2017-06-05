SNL Alum Bobby Moynihan Reveals He and Wife Brynn Are Expecting a Baby Girl with Sweet Wonder Woman Tribute

Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan is about to welcome his own little princess, so it’s only natural that he’s turning to a warrior — one currently ruling the box office — for inspiration.

The comedic actor revealed on Instagram Monday that he and his wife, actress Brynn O’Malley, are expecting a daughter this summer with a sweet tribute to Wonder Woman and the critically acclaimed film’s director Patty Jenkins.

Alongside an image of actress Gal Gadot in the hit film’s titular role, Moynihan wrote, “‪Hi @PattyJenks. Big fan. Quick question. How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter @WonderWomanFilm? She’s due in July.”

Added Moynihan, “Thanks for making it easier to be a Dad. What an amazing, beautiful movie. Thanks to you and @gal_gadot.”

The 40-year-old and his wife, who wed in 2016, previously showed off her baby bump in April at the opening of the new Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in New York City.

It’s been an exciting year for Moynihan, who left Saturday Night Live after nine seasons in May. (It’s unclear whether Moynihan’s new addition will have her own drunk uncle.)

The actor is next starring in the upcoming CBS comedy Me, Myself & I. Their baby girl will be the first child for the couple.