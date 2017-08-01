Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and wife Brynn O’Malley have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

The couple recently welcomed their daughter, they confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association CBS press tour Tuesday.

“It’s life, man. It’s life. Crazy,” he said when asked how he’s adjusting to life as a new dad. O’Malley had been due July 14, the New York Post‘s Page Six reports.

A rep for Moynihan didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The comic actor announced that he and his wife were expecting in a cute Instagram post on June 5, where Moynihan cleverly alluded to the fact that a baby was on the way. The 40-year-old shared an image of actress Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and also paid tribute to the critically acclaimed director Patty Jenkins in his post with the question, “How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter @WonderWomanFilm?” Moynihan also revealed that his own little “wonder woman” would make her debut in July.

“Hi @PattyJenks. Big fan. Quick question. How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter @WonderWomanFilm ? She’s due in July,” Moynihan wrote for the post’s caption. “Thanks for making it easier to be a Dad. What an amazing, beautiful movie. Thanks to you and @gal_gadot.”

The couple, who wed in 2016, showed off the baby bump in April at the opening of the new Broadway musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in New York City.

Moynihan, famous for his drunk uncle role on Saturday Night Live, left the comedy show in May after nine seasons.

The actor is starring in the upcoming CBS comedy Me, Myself & I, premiering Sept. 25.