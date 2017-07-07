Following in Her Dad's Footsteps! Blue Ivy Raps on JAY-Z's 4:44 and the Internet Can't Even

Le freestyle de Blue Ivy sur 4:44 💙💙😍 pic.twitter.com/UvdQnd2SvB — BEYONCÉ DIVA (@Bey_Diva_) July 7, 2017

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Carter family!

JAY-Z‘s new album 4:44 finally made its way onto iTunes and Apple Music Thursday night. And with the release of the record, which first dropped on TIDAL June 29, came the debut of America’s favorite new rapper: JAY-Z and Beyoncé‘s 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy!

The tiny tot is featured on one of three new bonus tracks that came with the release — her rhyme, a snippet from the song “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family,” becoming a fast obsession on Twitter.

While some of the words of Blue’s verse can be hard to decipher, a few lines stood out — including one where she boasted that she’s “never seen a ceiling in my whole life.”

Another line became instantly quotable: “Boom shakalaka / boom shakalaka / boom shakalaka / boom shakalaka / everything in shaka / everything in faka /everything in shaka / everything in faka.”

“Everything everything this my only single thing / Everything I hear is my answer,” she raps at one point.

The Internet, as expected, lost their minds and quickly crowned Blue rap’s newest icon.

4:44 is JAY-Z’s 13th solo studio album and his first in almost four years since Magna Carta Holy Grail.

The 35-minute album features 10 tracks, including the titular and deeply personal “4:44,” in which JAY-Z references his relationship with his wife, Beyoncé, apologizes for womanizing, says his daughter and newborn twins changed his perspective, mentions a series of miscarriages, and confesses he’s undeserving of the relationship.

“I apologize, our love was one for the ages and I contained us,” he raps, later adding, “And if my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same / I would prolly die with all the shame.”

The album title 4:44 appears to reference JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s fascination with the number 4. The rapper’s birthday is Dec. 4, while his superstar wife’s is on Sept. 4. Their wedding anniversary is April 4, and they sport matching IV tattoos.

The couple have another number they’re obsessed with right now though: two, as in the twins they recently welcomed. On 4:44, JAY-Z reveals on the title track that the twins were conceived naturally. The family of five are currently settled into their $400,000-a-month Malibu rental.