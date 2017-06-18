From the PEOPLE Archives: Beyoncé Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump Decorated in Henna at Her 'Carter Push Party'
10 Reasons Blue Ivy Carter Will Be the Best Big Sister Ever
The 5-year-old daughter of hip-hop royalty will serve as a part-time mentor and full-time buddy to her new twin siblings
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
From the PEOPLE Archives: Pregnant Beyoncé Brings Down the House with Grammys Performance
1 of 10
1. SHE'S ALREADY SHOWING THEM LOVE
Photographic evidence Blue Ivy Carter is already looking forward to meeting her twin siblings. All together now: Aww!
2 of 10
2. SHE'S PRACTICALLY VP OF THE BEYHIVE
And can show Bey and Jay's little ones all the ropes.
3 of 10
3. SHE KNOWS HOW TO CONQUER ANY AWARD SHOW
Blue is not just adorable but a total pro when it comes to taking the big stage with her super-famous parents — a trait her little siblings will have to ace as well.
4 of 10
4. SHE CAN DOLE OUT THE BEST STYLE ADVICE
Fact: We've never seen a better dressed mother-daughter duo — and you just know Blue had a say in what she and Queen Bey were going to wear to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
5 of 10
5. SHE KNOWS ALL THE BEST HANG-OUT SPOTS
Get it?
6 of 10
6. SHE HAS HER OWN MENTOR IN APPLE MARTIN
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple, has undeniably imparted wisdom on Blue — and the 5-year-old will most definitely do the same for her siblings.
7 of 10
7. SHE'S A PRO AT TAKING SELFIES
Because everyone knows a good/bad angle can make/break the shot. This will definitely come in handy once Blue's siblings make their Instagram debut.
8 of 10
8. SHE IS BOUND TO INTRODUCE THEM TO HER INNER CIRCLE
Blue can't help but make new friends everywhere she goes — and we love her all the more for it.
9 of 10
9. SHE IS ALREADY ACQUAINTED WITH HER FUTURE SIBLINGS
Nothing warms our hearts more than seeing Blue get close with her expectant mom.
10 of 10
10. SHE'S GOT THE INSIDER INFO ON FAMILY DAYS
Blue will most definitely introduce the twins to this epic pool of sprinkles at L.A.'s Museum of Ice Cream.
