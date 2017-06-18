Babies

10 Reasons Blue Ivy Carter Will Be the Best Big Sister Ever

The 5-year-old daughter of hip-hop royalty will serve as a part-time mentor and full-time buddy to her new twin siblings

By @gracegavilanes

1. SHE'S ALREADY SHOWING THEM LOVE

Photographic evidence Blue Ivy Carter is already looking forward to meeting her twin siblings. All together now: Aww!

2. SHE'S PRACTICALLY VP OF THE BEYHIVE

And can show Bey and Jay's little ones all the ropes. 

3. SHE KNOWS HOW TO CONQUER ANY AWARD SHOW

Blue is not just adorable but a total pro when it comes to taking the big stage with her super-famous parents — a trait her little siblings will have to ace as well.

4. SHE CAN DOLE OUT THE BEST STYLE ADVICE

Fact: We've never seen a better dressed mother-daughter duo — and you just know Blue had a say in what she and Queen Bey were going to wear to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

5. SHE KNOWS ALL THE BEST HANG-OUT SPOTS

Get it?

6. SHE HAS HER OWN MENTOR IN APPLE MARTIN

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple, has undeniably imparted wisdom on Blue — and the 5-year-old will most definitely do the same for her siblings.

7. SHE'S A PRO AT TAKING SELFIES 

Because everyone knows a good/bad angle can make/break the shot. This will definitely come in handy once Blue's siblings make their Instagram debut.

8. SHE IS BOUND TO INTRODUCE THEM TO HER INNER CIRCLE

Blue can't help but make new friends everywhere she goes — and we love her all the more for it.

9. SHE IS ALREADY ACQUAINTED WITH HER FUTURE SIBLINGS

Nothing warms our hearts more than seeing Blue get close with her expectant mom.

10. SHE'S GOT THE INSIDER INFO ON FAMILY DAYS

Blue will most definitely introduce the twins to this epic pool of sprinkles at L.A.'s Museum of Ice Cream.

