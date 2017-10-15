Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are giving peace a chance!

The Lemonade singer recently shared a series of adorable photos with her daughter on her website, which she captioned “Todd’s Wedding.” The photos appear to be from the nuptials of Todd Tourso — Bey’s creative director — which happened back in August.

In one, Beyoncé, 36, stood above her daughter making a peace sign over Blue’s smiling face. In the second, the two were huddled up next to each other smiling and flashing matching peace signs.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 14, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Todd put a ring on it. #toddlovestang A post shared by Andrew Makadsi (@amakadsi) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

The cute photos were released just a week after Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson shared an adorable throwback picture of her daughter, writing that Beyoncé looked just like 5-year-old Blue Ivy in the snap.

RELATED: Tina Lawson Says Beyoncé Looks Just Like Blue Ivy in Sweet Throwback Photo

“If Beyoncé don’t look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni,” Lawson, 63, captioned the picture.

If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

Of course, that wasn’t the first time Blue Ivy and her mom shared a twinning moment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In May, the mother-daughter duo wore matching tiered hydrangea-print chiffon dresses by Dolce & Gabbana. The pair’s $5,395 designer ensembles featured cap sleeves with draped detailing, smocked frill-trim empire waists, tiered maxi skirts, and floor-sweeping hems.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Dress To Impress At ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere – Check Out The Pics!

Earlier this summer, Beyoncé welcomed twins Sir and Rumi with husband JAY-Z. In July, Lawson told Entertainment Tonight that Blue Ivy was already embracing her new role as big sister. “She’s a good sister, she really is,” Lawson said. “She cares for them a lot.”

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Since the arrival of their twins in June, the Carter family has been making their newest members feel at home in California. After two years of house hunting, the couple finally found a pad in Los Angeles in August. The couple paid $88 million for their Bel Air mansion, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.