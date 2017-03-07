We Found It: Blue Ivy’s $26,000 Gucci Dress – Plus Three Similar (and Cheaper) Options

Blue Ivy is a huge Gucci fan — and it’s understandable, considering how well she rocks it at only 5 years old.

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z accompanied her parents to Thursday’s world premiere of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, outfitted in a knee-length, kids’ version of the Gucci velvet-trimmed embellished tiered silk-chiffon gown ($26,000), from the brand’s Fall ’16 collection.

The garment features shimmering crystals, faux pearls and colorful, ruffled tiers, starting with a jade green at the top (to match Mom, natch) and gradually fading from light pink to plum.

Matching parrots and snakes decorate the bodice — perhaps another nod to Blue’s twin siblings on the way, considering the Gucci dress she recently wore to the 2017 NBA All-Star game sported two dogs in the same spot.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Have a wildlife-loving princess in mind who would be the perfect model for Blue’s look? Check out the three inspired options we picked below that will help her channel her inner Carter — without draining your wallet.

(P.S. Don’t forget a “25” pin to show her love for Adele!)

Bird Queen

Nothing says “field-trip ready” like this cotton dress by Molo. Featuring avian creatures from toucans to swans, it’s perfect for the classroom, a day at the wildlife preserve, an afternoon party and everything in between. Don’t forget the feathered purse!

SHOP IT! Molo Carli Bird-Print Dress ($99.95), neimanmarcus.com

Thinking Pink

If it’s tiers and sparkles your little lady is after, she’ll be the belle of the ball in this blush number by Rare Editions. From the sparkly v-neck bodice to the layers of cascading tulle, all she needs is a glittery headpiece and she’ll be well on her way to Disney princess-dom.

SHOP IT! Rare Editions Blush Cascade Dress ($94), macys.com

RELATED VIDEO: This Is How Long You’ll Have To Work To Make As Much Money As Rihanna’s Hit ‘Work’

Floridian Fashionista

For the girl who loves animal print but isn’t big on poofiness, Gardner & the Gang knows what’s up. This organic-cotton purple frock pattered with glasses-wearing flamingos has all the funky charm of Blue’s Gucci dress, but with the added bonus of pockets!

SHOP IT! Gardner & the Gang Flamingo-Print Organic-Cotton-Blend Dress ($60), barneys.com