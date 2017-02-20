We Found It: Blue Ivy’s $1,800 Gucci Dress – and Three Affordable Alternatives!

Courtside cutie!

Beyoncé and Jay Z brought daughter Blue Ivy to the 2017 NBA All-Star game in New Orleans Sunday. The 5-year-old was all fashion in a green dress, denim jacket and Converse sneakers as she enjoyed the game with her parents between bites of cotton candy.

We tracked down the big-sister-to-be‘s adorable dress, which features tiered ruffles, a twin dog print and black bow on the torso. It’s the children’s broderie anglaise dress by Gucci, and retails for $1,790.

Love Blue’s look but don’t want to break the bank? We have you covered with three similar — and affordable! — picks below.

Built-In Denim

Why buy a jacket to throw on top when you can have the denim look and feminine skirt all in one item? This adorable, versatile piece says, “Casual? Fancy? I’m down for all of it.”

SHOP IT! Denim and Tulle Two-Fer Dress ($18), guess.com

Star of the Show

It’s easy being green in this short-sleeved multicolored dress — perfect for school, the park, parties and everything in between, with a print that sparkles with the wearer’s inner confidence.

SHOP IT! Girls Short Sleeve Sequin Graphic Knit-To-Woven Dress ($12.50), childrensplace.com

Thinking Pink

Not quite the exact same style as Blue, but the sweet ruffles and spring-friendly color give a nod to the youngest (for now!) Carter while still giving your little lady her own unique spin.

SHOP IT! Kate Spade New York Girls’ Tiered Knit Dress ($58.80), bloomingdales.com