Blake Shelton Says Being Around Gwen Stefani's Sons Makes Him Realize He 'Missed Out on a Lot'

Blake Shelton is having the time of his life with Gwen Stefani‘s kids.

The country musician dropped by Today on Tuesday to chat about his new album Texoma Shore, and also shared with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford that the No Doubt rocker’s sons have changed his perspective on his role in parenting.

“At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ ”

“And so having them around … I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun,” adds the 41-year-old The Voice coach of Apollo Bowie Flynn, 4, Zuma Nesta Rock, 9½, and Kingston James McGregor, 11.

Blake Shelton

The reigning Sexiest Man Alive opened up to PEOPLE in November about how the boys have helped his dad instincts materialize — and how thankful he is to have them around.

“For a long time, it was awkward trying to figure out what my place is and in their mind too,” he said. “The best part for me, selfishly, is discovering a part of myself that I guess I never really knew was in there. It’s definitely an instinct that kind of kicks in.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani/Instagram

There’s no shortage of energy with the three boys running around at home, and “there’s days where you go, ‘Oh my God, when does school start?'” he joked.

“An hour later you’re going, ‘God, I can’t wait ’til they get home,’ ” Shelton admitted. “They’re so damn funny. It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids. They’re pretty special.”

