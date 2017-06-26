Blake Lively Takes Infant CPR Class – and Encourages 'All Mamas and Daddies' to Do the Same

Blake Lively knows its better to be safe than sorry, and she’s encouraging others to take the same approach to parenting.

The mom of two – 2-year-old daughter James and a 9-month-old daughter – shared a selfie with two CPR dummies to Instagram on Monday, addressing “ALL MAMAS AND DADDIES OUT THERE.”

“I can’t recommend this enough, I took a CPR class with with a focus on babies and toddlers,” wrote Lively, 29. “Google ‘infant CPR class near me’ and you’ll see lots of listings.”

She added, “For those of you who haven’t done it, you will love it. It’s so helpful by giving you knowledge, tools, and some peace of mind.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, 40, are often candid about parenthood – and all the ups and downs that come with it.

In an interview with Good Morning America earlier this year, Reynolds joked about trying to travel with his young daughters, admitting, “I’ve always had empathy for parents, especially flying. I remember before I had kids, I was always like, ‘God, that’s hard.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on the Joys of Parenthood

“Because you can see they’re sweating and they’re nervous because their kids are yelling and everyone’s mad at them,” said Reynolds, adding, “I’m the same way.”

Still, the actor has said he wouldn’t change a thing. He told eTalk last December, “It’s the best thing. It’s the best thing that could ever happen to you.”