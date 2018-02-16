Blake Lively's Daughter Reacts to Her Mom's 'Pregnancy' Sweater Dress: 'You Forgot Your Pants!'

Blake Lively‘s daughter looks out for her mom no matter what the fashion trend.

The Rhythm Section actress, 30, shared her child’s hilarious reaction to seeing Lively pull off the influencer-appropriate “lampshading” (the art of wearing a top as a dress and foregoing pants altogether).

“True story: As the elevator closed my daughter yelled after me, ‘Oh no mama, you forgot your pants!’ ” the mother of two girls captioned an Instagram snap of her Thursday ensemble, which featured a grey sweater and not a lot else.

She and husband Ryan Reynolds are parents to 3-year-old James and 16-month-old Inez.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Blake Lively Splash

Lively also described her outfit further on her Instagram Story, writing, “Pilled up pregnancy sweater for the win.”

The style star completed her look with flat knee-high combat boots, a blue “teddy bear” style coat with gold buttons, and a $130 pair of earrings from Kendra Scott.

RELATED: Shop the Affordable and Chic Jewelry Brand Blake Lively Can’t Stop Wearing

Blake Lively Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively’s pantsless attire comes after she recently revealed that she lost the 61 lbs. she gained during her second pregnancy.

On Wednesday, she told E! that she’s excited to wear unique fashion styles after slimming down, but added that not all moms need to lose the baby weight.

“It took me 14 months, but I fit in PVC now,” Lively said, referencing the bright red trenchcoat she wore to the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week. “But, it’s also okay if you don’t. If that’s not a priority or a goal of yours, then that’s fine, too.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Baked a Sweet Valentine’s Day Cake for Blake Lively—But There’s a Chance It’s Toxic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughters James and Inez in December 2015 Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash News Online

Earlier in the week, Lively showed off her newly-ripped body after 14 months of hard work with her trainer, Don Saladino.

“After I had a kid I thought, ‘Okay, this is what my body looks like. This is amazing — I earned this body,’ ” she said in 2016. “‘And it’s not as good as it was before I had a kid, but, oh well.’ ”