Pool Time! Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Bikini Body and Cuddles with Dream on 'Sunday Funday'

It’s pool time!

Blac Chyna spent her Sunday lounging by the pool with her BFF Amber Rose and her 4-month-old daughter Dream Renée. The reality star took to Instagram to document their day, sharing an adorable shot of her and Dream all smiles in the sunshine.

“Dreammmmmmmmmm,” she lovingly captioned the photo of her daughter decked out in a baby blue bathing suit and white sun hat.

Dreammmmmmmmmm 🎀 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The mother of two also took to Instagram to show off her post-baby body, sharing a photo of herself in a striped bikini with high-waisted bottoms and ruffled straps.

“Kissed,” she captioned the shot.

Kissed A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

“Sunday funday at Muva house,” she captioned another shot of her and Rose, 33, posing poolside.

Sunday funday at Muva house A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Chyna, 28, has been chronicling her post-baby body transformation with fans and followers with scale posts and skintight outfits. Last month, she revealed that she has dropped 40 lbs. in the four months since welcoming her daughter with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.