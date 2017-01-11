Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Take Daughter Dream to Two-Month Check Up: She ‘Got Her First Shot Today’

Another milestone for baby Dream!

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian documented their eight-week-old little girl’s latest doctor’s visit on Instagram Tuesday, with the mother of two sharing a new family photo.

“2 month Check up with Dream, Daddy, and I!” Chyna, 28, captioned her mirror selfie of Kardashian, 29, and Dream.

2 month Check up with Dream , Daddy, and I ! ❤🎀 A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

Dreamy Dream bean got her first shot today and she is 2 months old ! Woohoooooo 😊😊 I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn't want it any other way ! She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend 🙂 LOL I love her so much ‼️ A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

The engaged couple welcomed their first child together on Nov. 10 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Dream joins big brother King Cairo, Chyna’s four-year-old son with ex Tyga.

Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian‘s younger brother has been spending quality family time with his daughter and fiancée following his hospitalization earlier this month for issues related to his diabetes.

Both Chyna and Kardashian continue to share adorable pictures of their little one.