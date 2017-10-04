Blac Chyna Poses in Sweet Photo with Daughter Dream Amid Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Lawsuit

Even in troubled times, Blac Chyna is all smiles amid news that Kylie Jenner and her ex Rob Kardashian filed a lawsuit against her.

The 29-year-old reality TV star shared an Instagram photo of herself with her and Kardashian’s 10-month old daughter Dream Renée, both sporting sweet smirks. Chyna captioned the shot, “Dreamy and Mommy.”

Chyna continued her adoration of her little girl on Snapchat, sharing several clips of baby Dream laughing and bouncing as she cooed.

“Dreamy! Dreamy! Nugget! Nugget!” Chyna sang to the little girl before the mother-daughter duo played around with the app’s animal filters.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna for Assault, Claims She Had His Baby to “Shake Down” the Family

The fun-filled quality time comes less than a week after news broke that Chyna was named in Jenner and Kardashian’s lawsuit.

The siblings are suing Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism. Kardashian, Chyna’s ex-fiancé, claimed that Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord during an intense fight last December.

Jenner owns the home where the alleged altercation took place.

RELATED GALLERY: 36 Impossibly Cute Photos of Dream Kardashian

In the complaint filed last week, Kardashian, 30, and 20-year-old Jenner claim they were forced to take legal action after they “endured several months of injuries” following Chyna’s “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains.”

The complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, described Chyna as a “money-hungry” stripper and also claims Chyna’s relationship and decision to have a baby with Kardashian was “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family.”

RELATED VIDEO: Blac Chyna on Keeping Up With the Kardashians- Her Fiery Relationship with Rob: ‘I Wasn’t Going to be Disrespected’

RELATED: Amber Rose Says Blac Chyna’s Legal Battle with Rob Kardashian Over Nude Photos Is “Giving Women a Voice”

In the wake of the news, Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom revealed the reality and social media star is “resolved to get justice” in the suit.

“The language [in the lawsuit] was very ugly and false,” Bloom told reporters. “The allegations are false. Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a baby, Dream. He just entered into a case where he promised not to disparage her and now this.”