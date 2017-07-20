All About Blac Chyna and Ex Rob Kardashian’s ‘Happy’ Baby Dream – and How They’ll Co-Parent After Restraining Order

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian may be in the middle of intense legal drama, but there’s one thing the former couple can agree on: being the best parents they can be for their daughter.

Even in the moments after Chyna was granted a restraining order against Kardashian in response to his social-media tirade on July 5 — during which he posted nude photos of his ex-fiancée and accused her of cheating and using drugs — she maintained that she is committed to “co-parenting” 8-month-old Dream Renée with her ex.

“I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect,” the 29-year-old model and Lashed Cosmetics entrepreneur — who also has a son, 4½-year-old King Cairo, with rapper Tyga — says in the current issue of PEOPLE.

“I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people,” she adds. “I know right and wrong. I’m pretty sure they know right and wrong. We’re going to do the best we can.”

Chyna currently splits custody evenly with Kardashian, 30, and says Dream is a “happy baby” who is “always dancing and smiling.”

“She’s learned how to say ‘bye-bye’ and has three teeth now!” adds the proud mom.

Raising her children in front of the paparazzi cameras does concern Chyna, but she has no plans in keeping them hidden from public or off her social media accounts.

“I feel a lot of people in the spotlight put their kids in a bubble and that’s what messes them up,” she says. “My kids are going to go to a public school, just to have that normalcy. I feel that when you put someone in a shell, it’s just not healthy.”

But until they start school, Chyna is going to enjoy playtime with her little ones at home. “I love watching them grow and seeing them do the funniest things,” she says. “They just remind me of myself.”

