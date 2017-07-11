Blac Chyna 'Is Not Concerned' About Dream Being Around Ex Rob Kardashian Despite Restraining Order, Says Lawyer

Blac Chyna is hoping to come to a peaceful resolution with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in the wake of his social media rampage against her.

On Monday, Chyna appeared at Los Angeles Superior Court with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, where the reality star was granted temporary restraining orders against Kardashian, which included barring him from posting about her on social media and sharing photos of their daughter, Dream, or her eldest child King Cairo. But while the mother of two is currently at odds with Kardashian, she isn’t concerned about the relationship he has with baby Dream.

“Chyna is not concerned about Dream being around Rob,” Bloom told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “She has said he’s a good father, there are nannies around when the baby is with him and she hasn’t had any reason to be concerned.”

“We did not ask for the baby to be part of the restraining order … We just want him to stay away from her and to stop cyberbullying her,” said Bloom.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the former couple had established an unwritten agreement to split their time with their 8-month-old daughter equally every week. Per the agreement, Kardashian, 30, is to have custody of Dream Sunday through Thursday and then she’s with Chyna, 29, Thursday through the following Sunday.

“They have have two nannies, one works five days a week and one works two days a week. The five-day-a-week nanny does the pick up and drop offs,” explained the source.

Although the parents have been abiding by the unwritten agreement, Chyna is now seeking to outline rules moving forward in regards to co-parenting with Kardashian.

“Chyna is aware that Rob is the father of her baby. She is not trying to start a war,” Bloom told ET. “She just wants herself to be protected and she wants to have some clarity about what the rules are going to be going forward [in regard to] co-parenting.”

And while Chyna has secured the restraining orders against Kardashian, Bloom shared that “Chyna has said she does not want to go to the police or pursue the criminal route.”

“She hired me to go in and get those domestic violence restraining orders, which we did immediately, and if Rob lives up to them, then it will be okay,” Bloom added.

Last week, Kardashian took to Instagram and Twitter to repeatedly post graphic and expletive-ridden content about his ex, in which he accused her of drug use, alcohol abuse and infidelity, sharing three nude photos of her. (His Instagram page was subsequently shut down, and he has not responded to PEOPLE’s repeated requests for comment.)

Although Kardashian’s famous family has not made any public comments about the situation, a source told PEOPLE that Kris Jenner and her daughters are “deeply disappointed and frustrated with Rob.”

“He’s made a difficult situation even worse,” said the source, who noted that the family is focusing on Dream. “At this stage, the primary concern is protecting Dream from all this nastiness.”

Kardashian and Chyna’s roller coaster relationship began in January 2016, when the two went public with their romance. They got engaged just months later, in April. In May, the two announced they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter, Dream, last November, and by February, PEOPLE confirmed the two had called off their engagement.