Blac Chyna Shares Sweet Video of Her Babies King Cairo and Dream Hugging

My babies 😩❤ A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

It’s official: Blac Chyna‘s children are too cute for words.

The 28-year-old Rob & Chyna star took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of her two kids, King Cairo, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 2 months.

“My babies,” she captioned the video, as her two children cuddled close to their mother. Dream was held by Chyna while King held them close, wrapping his arm around his baby sister.

The mother-of-two shared a Snapchat video in December of her son giving Dream a kiss on the cheek.

“I wanna kiss my baby,” King said in the video as he leans in to kiss Dream. “Oh! She’s smiling!”

And, perhaps taking cues from his social media-savvy mom, asked, “Can I be in the picture?” as he moved he face closer to show up in the Snapchat clip and gave Dream another kiss.

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Chyna welcomed their daughter on Nov. 10, and have not shied away from introducing their little girl to the spotlight.

Kardashian recently revealed he was “thankful and happy” for his daughter, but confessed he initially wanted a boy.

“I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way !” Kardashian wrote in a Tuesday Instagram photo of himself giving the wide-eyed infant a kiss on the head.

He added, “She is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend.”