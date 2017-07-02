Pool Day! Blac Chyna Enjoys a Refreshing Weekend Dip with Kids King and Dream

Nothing like a summer holiday weekend for an excuse to spend a day in the water.

Such was the vibe on Saturday for Blac Chyna, who spent time outdoors with daughter Dream Renée, 7 months, and son King Cairo, 4½, as the latter splashed around with a few other kids in a backyard pool.

“King, there’s something in front of you!” the voice of Chyna, 29, can be heard in one Snapchat video as her son floats in the water.

What King can’t see in the pool that his mom’s followers are in on? A blue cartoon character bouncing on a cloud — one of the many fun features of the popular social-media app.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jul 1, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

King — the model and social-media star’s only child with ex Tyga — got his summer-fun on alongside baby sister Dream. Held on a lap near the bigger kids’ water play, Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter was outfitted in a precious July 4-appropriate onesie decorated with a watermelon print.

“Go Dream!” a voice, presumably Chyna’s, says from behind the camera to the baby girl, who giggles and moves to the music playing while her mom uses a Hello Kitty Snapchat filter on her already adorable visage.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jul 1, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jul 1, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

The summer has been full of fun for Chyna’s little ones, who had an exciting time accompanying their mom to Legoland in June. Baby Dream even spent Kardashian’s first Father’s Day at Disneyland alongside her parents, meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse and posing for lots of cute snaps.

“Rob and Chyna are getting along, but are not officially back together,” a source close to Kardashian, 30, told PEOPLE in late June of the former couple, who split in February.

“They are spending a lot of time together. There hasn’t been any drama,” added he source. “They want to get along and raise Dream together. That’s their main goal.”