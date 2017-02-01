Rockstar Crew! Blac Chyna Shares Adorable Family Portrait with Kids King Cairo and Dream

Blac Chyna has more than enough “unconditional” love.

The Rob & Chyna star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a loving family portrait with her two children, King Cairo, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 2 months.

Unconditional ❤ A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Chyna, 28, also shared a cute Snapchat video of Dream nestled in bed wearing a pink onesie with white hearts, along with a pink leopard print blanket.

“My Rockstar baby,” Chyna captioned the video.

Earlier in the month, Chyna shared a heartwarming video on Snapchat of her two children snuggling close to each other and their mom.

My babies 😩❤ A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:17pm PST

“My babies,” she captioned the video, as her two children cuddled close to their mother. Dream was held by Chyna while King held them close, wrapping his arm around his baby sister.

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Chyna welcomed their daughter on Nov. 10, and have not shied away from introducing their little girl to the spotlight.

Kardashian recently revealed he was “thankful and happy” for his daughter, but confessed he initially wanted a boy.

“I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl I am so Thankful and Happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way!” Kardashian wrote in a Tuesday Instagram photo of himself giving the wide-eyed infant a kiss on the head.