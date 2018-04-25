Like Mother, Like Daughter! Blac Chyna Shares Adorable Photo of Dream Kardashian with Pink Hair

Blac Chyna recently had some fun with pink hair — and now so is her daughter!

On Wednesday, the mother of two shared an adorable photo of 17-month-old Dream Kardashian sporting a pair of pink clip-in hair extensions as she also modeled a denim dress and colorful accessories.

“My beautiful baby girl,” Chyna, 29, captioned the picture of her youngest child. (She is also mom to 5½-year-old son, King Cairo, with ex-fiancé Tyga.)

Chyna, who is known to experiment with the boldest hair hues (even rainbow!), previously shared photos of herself sporting a pink bob hairstyle weeks after going platinum blonde.

Dream’s pink ‘do comes two days after her father Rob Kardashian posted photos from a father-daughter teatime.

In the first — which the proud papa, 31, captioned, “Mornings start with a tea party” — Dream wore pajamas and an apron with her name embroidered on it while letting out a giggle as she readied herself to pour her “tea.”

And in the second photo, Rob’s baby girl was too cute dressed in a pink tutu, matching sneakers and hot-pink bow as she lounged in a toddler-sized chair with her teacup.

Mornings start with a tea party pic.twitter.com/es0N0t3u74 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) April 23, 2018

“Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol I’m dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM,” Rob captioned the second image.

In addition to spending quality time with her mother and father, Dream also recently spent time with her cousin Saint West.

Earlier this month, aunt Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet photo of her 2-year-old son hugging and embracing Dream, shortly after new mom Khloé Kardashian gave birth to daughter True.

“Blessings,” Kim, 37, captioned the photo while Rob shared the same photo with the caption, “😇.”