‘Dreamy Got Her Ears Pierced!’ Blac Chyna Celebrates 11-Month-Old Daughter’s Latest Milestone

Dream Kardashian has had many firsts at just 11-months-old—including getting her ears pierced!

Proud mom Blac Chyna shared videos of her daughter with new earrings on Snapchat Monday with the caption: “Dreamy got her Ears pierced!”

Also in one of the brief clips was Dream’s big brother and Chyna’s son with ex Tyga, King Cairo, who turned 5 on Monday.

Along with getting her ears pierced, Dream’s father Rob Kardashian recently took her to the zoo for the first time.

“Dream’s first time to the zoo,” he tweeted on Friday with a smiley photo of his only child.

Dream’s first trip to the zoo! pic.twitter.com/0XtfYuv8hQ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) October 13, 2017

That same day, Kardashian, 30, also shared a cute picture of Dream posing at a pumpkin patch amid a collection of the fall-favorite gourds, some decorated with elaborate carvings, and flashing an adorable smile at the camera.

The father of one and Chyna are committed to keeping the peace for their baby girl going forward. “I feel that the key to successful co-parenting is communication and respect,” Chyna told PEOPLE in July.

“I might have one point of view, but hopefully Dream and King’s fathers add theirs, and we can come together to build better people,” she added. “I know right and wrong. I’m pretty sure they know right and wrong. We’re going to do the best we can.”