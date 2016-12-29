Dream Kardashian Is All Smiles at 7 Weeks Old in Adorable New Snaps

She’s just 7 weeks old, but Dream Kardashian has already taken to the camera.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s baby girl made an appearance on her mom’s Snapchat account Wednesday night and showed off her sweet personality in a series of adorable videos.

Held in her Chyna’s arms, Dream smiles and sticks her tongue out in one video while the doting mom makes surprise noises to get her attention.

Another clip has the tiny tot’s eyes transfixed on her mother — while the social media site’s popular “deer filter” lays over her face.

My Dream account @imdreamrenee A video posted by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:09pm PST

Follow My Dream Account @imdreamrenee A video posted by blacchyna snapchats (@blacchynasnapchats) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:13pm PST

It’s been a tough few weeks at home for Dream, as Rob and Chyna’s tumultuous romance took a turn for the worst before Christmas.

A fight nearly ended their engagement leading up to the big holiday, with Chyna moving out of their shared home with the newborn in tow.

While the pair reconciled before Christmas — showing off their holiday decorations in snapped videos of the their ornament-laden Christmas tree — the argument still created an unhealthy environment for their young daughter, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

“It’s really sad for Dream,” the source said. “She is going to be with her mom, but of course Rob wants to be with her too.”

Another insider told PEOPLE, “It’s just not a healthy situation for her parents to be fighting constantly.”