A Little Mermaid! Blac Chyna Wishes Daughter Dream a Happy Birthday with an Adorable Instagram Post 

Dream Kardashian is turning 1 and looking just as cute as ever.

On Friday, Blac Chyna celebrated her daughter’s first birthday by posting an adorable photo to Instagram of Dream relaxing poolside on a lounge chair dressed in a mermaid costume complete with a shiny blue tail, hot pink shell bra, starfish headband and rattle.

“Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy,” Chyna captioned the post.

Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy 🏖 ☺️⭐️🎂 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

Dream’s father Rob Kardashian and his older sister Kim Kardashian West also celebrated her big day with a series of social media posts.

Rob first shared a photo filled with Dream’s birthday presents — which appear to be two toy cars and a giant stuffed horse —alongside a massive balloon display which read, “Happy 1st Birthday Dream.”

“Happy 1st Birthday mama,” Rob wrote alongside the snap.

Happy 1st Birthday mama 😇 pic.twitter.com/lv5HAu2bku — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

Next, Rob shared a sweet photo with his smiling daughter — who wore a matching black Adidas tracksuit for the festivities — as her father lifted her into the air.

The Arthur George sock designer also posted two pictures of Dream inside one of her birthday cars: which appears to be a red Mercedes Benz. “Love You happy baby,” he captioned one of the snaps.

Love You happy baby 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/YJQ9pZ9XvN — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

Kardashian West also took to Twitter for her niece’s birthday, sharing a sweet selfie of them alongside a link to a post on her blog, where the mother of 2 wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful niece, Dream! I can’t believe you are 1 today! North and Saint are so blessed to have such amazing cousins to grow up with. I love you so much, beautiful girl!”

Happy birthday Dream! https://t.co/KVi4g43agr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 10, 2017