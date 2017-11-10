A Little Mermaid! Blac Chyna Wishes Daughter Dream a Happy Birthday with an Adorable Instagram Post 

Dream Kardashian is turning 1 and looking just as cute as ever.
On Friday, Blac Chyna celebrated her daughter’s first birthday by posting an adorable photo to Instagram of Dream relaxing poolside on a lounge chair dressed in a mermaid costume complete with a shiny blue tail, hot pink shell bra, starfish headband and rattle.
“Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy,” Chyna captioned the post.
Dream’s father Rob Kardashian and his older sister Kim Kardashian West also celebrated her big day with a series of social media posts.
Rob first shared a photo filled with Dream’s birthday presents — which appear to be two toy cars and a giant stuffed horse —alongside a massive balloon display which read, “Happy 1st Birthday Dream.”
“Happy 1st Birthday mama,” Rob wrote alongside the snap.
Next, Rob shared a sweet photo with his smiling daughter — who wore a matching black Adidas tracksuit for the festivities — as her father lifted her into the air.
The Arthur George sock designer also posted two pictures of Dream inside one of her birthday cars: which appears to be a red Mercedes Benz. “Love You happy baby,” he captioned one of the snaps.
Kardashian West also took to Twitter for her niece’s birthday, sharing a sweet selfie of them alongside a link to a post on her blog, where the mother of 2 wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful niece, Dream! I can’t believe you are 1 today! North and Saint are so blessed to have such amazing cousins to grow up with. I love you so much, beautiful girl!”
Earlier in the week, Chyna documented another milestone for Dream: her first social media steps.
Dream adorably balanced on her feet and took some wobbly but determined steps to catch the chicken nugget held out by her mother.
“Dreamy! Dreamy! Dreamy!” Chyna said as she held the chicken nugget out for her daughter, who slowly walked toward it while wearing a light pink dress and white tights. The tot did her best to reach the chicken treat before stumbling to the ground.