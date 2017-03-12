Blac Chyna Brings Son King Cairo to Kids’ Choice Awards — and Nearly Has a Run-in with Lamar Odom

Blac Chyna and son King Cairo were all smiles at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday.

Chyna, 28, and her first child — with rapper Tyga — walked the orange carpet together, and the newly single mother of two showed off her 40 lbs.-weight loss in a TK detail.

Not in attendance with the mother-son pair were her ex-fiancè Rob Kardashian and their 3-month-old daughter Dream. However, there was another Kardashian-adjacent star in attendance as Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom walked the carpet with his children. The two passed each other on the carpet but did not interact.

Robproposed to Chyna in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child; they welcomed Dream in November.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

In February, PEOPLE confirmed that the engaged couple split after a yearlong romance, which included lots of ups and downs, including their first split in March 2016.

The John Cena-hosted slime-fest will be broadcast live from the University of Southern California’s Galen Center on March 11, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.