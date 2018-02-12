Billy Zane's Daughter Ava Stars in Janie and Jack Spring Campaign — See the Pretty Pastel Pics!

As far as a future career is concerned, Billy Zane‘s daughter might take a little more after her mom.

Starring in Janie and Jack‘s new spring campaign, 6-year-old Ava Katherine — the actor’s daughter with model Candice Neil — dons a variety of pastel-powered pieces, posing alongside a few equally fashion-forward youngsters.

The garden-inspired line boasts a variety of pint-sized, stylish items that fit right in with the season, including dresses, blazers and more for both kids and babies.

The campaign comes almost four months after Hilaria Baldwin and her 4½-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela starred in a video campaign for Janie and Jack’s J&J Holiday collection, featuring a bevy of moms with their kids and even one then-mom-to-be — Daphne Oz!

“Janie and Jack’s styles are so cute, they make kids look like little adults from the 1940s, and it’s just an adorable style,” Baldwin, 34, told PEOPLE exclusively, noting that she’s a “big fan” of the brand.

Billy Zane and daughter Ava in August 2013 Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

In 2013, Zane, also dad to younger daughter Gia, told PEOPLE that fatherhood is “exceptional,” adding, “While some people say it changes you, I feel I was somehow very prepared for it.”

Not to say being a devoted dad doesn’t come at a cost. As the Titanic star explained, “Sleep deprivation has been challenging.”