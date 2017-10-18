Billy Joel is going to be a dad again!

The 68-year-old legendary piano rocker is expecting his second child with wife Alexis and third total, he confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph.

“We are due next month,” he told the publication, saying the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Della Rose has a “pretty good” snooze schedule at the moment.

“She sleeps through the night,” adds Joel of Della. “I hope the next one will.”

Joel is also dad to 31-year-old daughter Alexa Ray with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

In the same interview with The Belfast Telegraph, Alexis, 35, opened up about their daughter. When asked if Della is into Peppa Pig and PAW Patrol, she says, “Not really. She is out all day long. So, she is not really watching a lot of TV. I’m sure she will soon enough!”

The couple welcomed Della in August 2015, a little more than a month after her parents tied the knot in a secret ceremony held at Joel’s sprawling Long Island estate.

The couple “surprised guests at their annual July 4th party by exchanging vows in front of their family and close friends,” the singer’s spokeswoman said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

PEOPLE confirmed in April 2015 that the couple were expecting a baby together, with a source revealing, “Billy is thrilled to become a dad again.”

In October 2015, the couple celebrated Della’s christening in Roslyn, New York, where New York Governor Andrew Cuomo — who also presided over her parents’ wedding — was named godfather.