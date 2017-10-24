People

Billy Joel Welcomes Third Daughter Remy Anne: See the First Photo!

By @nelson_jeff

Posted on

Myrna Suarez

Another “Uptown Girl”!

Billy Joel and wife Alexis welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, on Sunday, Oct. 22 at New York University Hospital with Dr. Ashley Roman in New York, a rep for Joel confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. Remy Anne Joel entered the world at 7:50 p.m. weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.

“Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family,” Joel’s rep tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.”

Baby Remy is Joel’s third child and his second with wife Alexis, whom he began dating in 2009. The music icon, 68, and accomplished equestrian, 35, welcomed daughter Della Rose in August 2015, one month after they tied the knot at his estate in Long Island, New York.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Joel is also dad to singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, 31, his daughter with ex-wife Christie Brinkley. Both Joel and his eldest daughter were in the delivery room to support Alexis as she gave birth.

The “Piano Man” singer first revealed that he was expecting his third child in a recent interview with the Belfast Telegraph.