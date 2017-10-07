Big Brother Winner Reveals That His Wife Is Pregnant with Their Second Child

Looks like this Big Brother winner’s son is about to be a big brother!

On Saturday, Dan Gheesling — who unanimously won Big Brother season 10 during the summer of 2008 — announced on Instagram that he and his wife Chelsea were expecting their second child in a sweet post.

Sharing a picture of his family where his son Desmond was wearing a shirt that read “big brother,” Gheesling wrote, “Des is going to be a big brother! Excited to be welcoming baby #2 to House Gheesling.”

Desmond was born in July 2016, and coincidentally Gheesling and his wife found out they were pregnant again on their son’s first birthday this year.

“We actually found out on Desmond’s first birthday, so it was a bit of a surprise,” Gheesling told E! News, who broke the baby news first. “A welcomed and exciting surprise, but definitely a surprise.”

Des is going to be a big brother! Excited to be welcoming baby #2 to House Gheesling. A post shared by Dan Gheesling (@dangheesling) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing Desmond’s personality come out. He can light up a room with his smile and I’m not just saying that because I’m his dad,” the reality competition winner added. “He’s a very special boy and I think he’s going to do some unique things with his life.”

And he shared that his incredible wife is just as excited as he is. “My wife Chelsea is incredible, I don’t know how she does it,” he continued. “She is an amazing mother, and such a supportive wife, not to mention she runs her own gifting business while taking care of her boys at home and doesn’t skip a beat. We’re both looking forward to welcoming another member to our little family.”

So excited to welcome Desmond Daniel Gheesling to the world. @cgheesling was incredible – and Desmond is great. Mom and Desmond are healthy! We all feel very blessed. A post shared by Dan Gheesling (@dangheesling) on Jul 3, 2016 at 5:45am PDT

Gheesling married his wife in 2011 on the campus of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s — a Catholic college preparatory school for boys in Michigan — which he said was where he met his wife for the first time. It was also the spot where he proposed to her in 2010.

“I’m not that emotional of a guy,” he wrote on his website in 2013. “And most people think that the groom will cry when he first sees the bride coming down the aisle, but I didn’t. I didn’t even make it that far! When I came out into the church for the first time and saw both of our families and all of our friends in one room it was very overwhelming.”

In addition to winning Big Brother in 2008, Gheesling returned to the Big Brother house in 2014, where he ended up coming in second place.