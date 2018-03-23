Big Brother Alums Jeff Schroeder and Wife Jordan Lloyd Expecting Second Child

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd’s son is about to join the big brother club!

The former two-time Big Brother contestants announced they are expecting their second child in September. “We’re having a baby but we don’t know what we’re having yet. Baby No. 2 is on its way!” Schroeder, 39, confirmed on his show Daily Blast Live on Friday.

The couple is already parents to 17-month-old son Lawson Keith, who adorably shared his older sibling status on a shirt that read: “Soon to be big brother.”

Lloyd also shared on Instagram that she is currently 16 weeks along in her pregnancy. “So happy I can finally say something!!” she wrote.

“Baby #2 on the way! Love you @bbjordanlloyd & Lawson & ?,” Schroeder said of the happy news on Instagram.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jeff Schroeder, wife Jordan Lloyd and son Lawson Courtesy Daily Blast Live

Schroeder and Lloyd first met during season 11 of Big Brother in 2009. Then that same year, the pair competed on season 16 of The Amazing Race where they placed seventh before returning to Big Brother for season 13 in 2011.

They got married in 2016.

The Big Brother family continues to expand as former contestants have been sharing their baby news.

Season 10 Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling announced the arrival of his second son on March 13.

And just two days before, Jason Dent of season 19 shared that he became a father for the second time to child Letti Opal. In addition, Christmas Abbott, also from season 19, announced her pregnancy earlier this month.