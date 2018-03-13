Big Brother Winner Dan Gheesling Welcomes Second Son with Wife Chelsea: 'We Are Very Happy!'

Dan Gheesling’s son has reached big brother status himself!

The season 10 Big Brother winner announced the arrival of his second child, son Miles Glen, on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday, sharing a photo of himself and his wife Chelsea cradling their newborn at the hospital.

“We are very happy to welcome another baby boy into our family! We love you Miles Glen Gheesling – 9lb 2oz,” Gheesling wrote on Instagram, also tweeting: “Welcome to the world Miles Glen Gheesling your Mom and I (and Des) love you so much!”

The couple — they shared the news of their second pregnancy in October — is also parents to 20-month-old Desmond Daniel.

Gheesling unanimously won Big Brother during the summer of 2008 and was named the runner-up in the 14th season in September 2012.

“Raising Desmond and the new baby is the best challenge of our lives, and I’m lucky to have Chelsea as the best teammate and wife in the world to raise our children together,” the father of two told E! News, which was the first to report the news.

The Big Brother family continues to expand as former contestants have been sharing their baby news.

On Sunday, Jason Dent of season 19 announced that he became a father for the second time with a photo of his new child, Letti Opal, on Twitter. “We’re home! 7.9lb Letti Opal Dent! Momma is perfect and not missing a beat as usual! Thank you all for the thoughts!” he happily shared.

In addition, Christmas Abbott, also from season 19, announced her pregnancy earlier this month.