Beyoncé's Mom Tina Likes to Get Back at Her Kids by Buying Her Grandkids 'Noisy Toys'

Tina Knowles-Lawson has found a major perk of being a grandmother.

Beyoncé‘s mother, 63, spoke about the singer’s pregnancy at the 2017 Ladylike Foundation Annual Women of Excellence Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, opening up about what it feels like to be a grandmother again.

“Being a grandmother is the second best job in the world!” she told PEOPLE, adding that “being a mom” is definitely the first.

So what’s the best part about being a grandmother? Spoiling her grandchildren, of course!

“That’s the fun part,” she said. “I buy them drum sets and noisy toys. I encourage them to ask for everything, so I’m getting my kids back.”

Since Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z announced in February that they were expecting twins, the BeyHive has been buzzing about the sex of the babies — but even Lawson says she’s in the dark.

“I would be happy with whatever God gives me,” Lawson previously told Extra’s Mario Lopez, and shared that she has “no idea” if the pregnant singer will be boys, girls or one of each.

Also during her Extra interview, Lawson revealed she’s currently living in Los Angeles while the parents-to-be are in nesting mode.

“She is surrounded by her family and is taking it easy,” a source previously told PEOPLE exclusively about the Grammy winner. “She doesn’t venture out very much, but seems happy going for an occasional lunch or taking [Blue Ivy] to school.”